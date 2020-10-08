Relief in sight for businesses who feel the state’s tourism relaunch shouldn’t be pushed back any further

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor said the tourism relaunch set for next week can’t wait any longer.
“It begins the process of restoring our economy,” said Governor David Ige.
The “Safe Travels” program will allow travelers who test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of arriving in Hawaii to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The state’s pre-travel testing plan for trans-Pacific travelers will launch as scheduled on October 15th.
With eight days to go, local business owners are tired of all the uncertainty and say the economic reboot needs to start now.
“The date of openings kept changing and changing. So, you get a glimmer of hope then that gets taken away from you. So, with all our employees and their families, it’s devastating,” said Gary Hogan, Hawaiian Hotels & Resorts CEO.
Hogan, who owns hotels on Maui and Kauai, says he has already brought back about 150 of his employees who have been out of work since March.
Some mayors feel that a single test isn’t enough, with some considering opting out of the test, and others pushing for a second test after visitors arrive.
“Ideally, two tests are better than one. In fact, the medical folks who advise us say, ‘One test will catch about 80-percent of those positives.’ But 20-percent get through and that’s troubling,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said he wants to opt out of the pre-travel testing program.
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said they will be moving forward with the pre-travel testing program.
Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said on Wednesday he is undecided.
“I’m very angry and frustrated that the mayors now in the 11th hour are doing this because there’s been months of planning and they were in those meetings,” Hogan said.
Governor Ige said he continues to talk with the county mayors about their concerns.
Maui tattoo artist Desmond Alexander says he sees both sides – as a health standpoint and a business perspective.
“80-percent of our clients are either from Canada or the mainland,” said Alexander, owner of Sacred Ties Tattoo. “I get DMs [direct messages] every day saying, ‘We’re can’t wait to come, we’ve rebooked our flight like five times.’”
