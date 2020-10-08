Maui doctor charged with illegal distribution of hydrocodone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui doctor has been charged with six counts of unlawful distribution of the pain medication hydrocodone.
Federal authorities said Paul A. Kaiwi, 51, repeatedly furnished an undercover agent with prescriptions for hydrocodone after brief physical exams between Dec. 2018 and May 2019.
The agent visited Kaiwi on six different occasions, and left with a prescription each time of roughly 90 pills. Authorities said Kaiwi conducted little or no medical history before issuing the prescription.
Hydrocodone is an opioid used for the treatment of acute or chronic pain.
A law enforcement analysis of Kaiwi’s prescription data found that between 2015 and 2020, some 88% of Kaiwi’s patients who got prescriptions for a controlled substance obtained an opioid.
Additionally, 277 patients got prescriptions that were twice the upper limit recommended.
“Today’s charges reflect our ongoing commitment to hold doctors who unlawfully prescribe controlled substances accountable for their misconduct,” said US Attorney for the District of Hawaii Kenji M. Price.
The six counts against Kaiwi carry a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.
