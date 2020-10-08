LIVE: Honolulu mayor discusses latest COVID-19 response efforts

LIVE: Honolulu mayor discusses latest COVID-19 response efforts
Surge testing site on Oahu. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 8, 2020 at 12:22 PM HST - Updated October 8 at 12:46 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the city’s latest COVID-19 response efforts.

WATCH LIVE:

Caldwell is speaking as the state prepares to relaunch tourism Oct. 15 with a pre-travel testing program. The program will allow incoming trans-Pacific travelers to forgo the mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before departure for Hawaii.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.