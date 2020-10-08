Kauai’s mayor proposes tiered system for welcoming trans-Pacific travelers back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s mayor is proposing a tiered system for welcoming trans-Pacific travelers back that would reinstate the full 14-day quarantine if cases spike on the island.
Under the proposal, which must be approved by the governor, Kauai would participate in the pre-travel testing program set to launch Oct. 15, and would remain in it as long as cases remain low.
Right now, Kauai has no active COVID-19 cases.
But the island would automatically opt out of the trans-Pacific traveler program if the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is between five and eight.
That would mean all incoming travelers would need to once again quarantine for 14 days.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said the tiered system is a compromise.
He said he would prefer to require that all incoming trans-Pacific travelers be tested after arrival.
Under the state’s pre-travel testing program, incoming travelers will need to test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before departure for Hawaii.
