Kauai police officer arrested for disorderly conduct, property damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon for disorderly conduct and criminal property damage while off duty.
Officials identified the officer as 38-year-old Officer Tyrus Contrades, of Hanamaulu.
They said Contrades is accused of pulling a fire alarm at a Lihue resort on Oct. 3, triggering a false alarm. A day later, police arrested Contrades at his home after finding his marked vehicle damaged.
Contrades has been with the Kauai Police Department for 11 years and serves as a police officer in the Patrol Services Bureau. He is currently on administrative leave with pay.
