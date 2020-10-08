Kauai police officer arrested for disorderly conduct, property damage

By HNN Staff | October 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM HST - Updated October 8 at 5:14 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon for disorderly conduct and criminal property damage while off duty.

Officials identified the officer as 38-year-old Officer Tyrus Contrades, of Hanamaulu.

They said Contrades is accused of pulling a fire alarm at a Lihue resort on Oct. 3, triggering a false alarm. A day later, police arrested Contrades at his home after finding his marked vehicle damaged.

Contrades has been with the Kauai Police Department for 11 years and serves as a police officer in the Patrol Services Bureau. He is currently on administrative leave with pay.

