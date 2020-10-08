Hawaii sees 101 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 101 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and an additional fatality on Oahu. The official death toll from the virus now stands at 164.
Of the new cases reported, 86 were on Oahu, 14 on the Big Island and one was on Maui.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,146. The state said 2,542 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,788 total cases
- 9,520 released from isolation
- 794 required hospitalization
- 136 deaths
- 866 total cases
- 663 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 397 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 36 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
