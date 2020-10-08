Forecast: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high far north of the area will maintain moderate easterly trade winds across the area.
Rainfall will remain light over most areas through the week.
Moisture from the remnant of Hurricane Marie will move west across the islands Sunday through Columbus Day and bring an increase in clouds and showers.
The current south swell will slowly decline through Saturday, with a series of small south swells then giving south shore surf a bit of a boost Sunday through the middle of next week.
The current east swell associated with tropical cyclone Marie will hold east shore surf steady through Friday before gradually lowering over the weekend.
A new small northwest swell will build Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.