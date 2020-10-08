Food distribution events to take place every Friday on Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced weekly food distributions for residents in need on the island of Molokai.
Maui Mayor Victorino said the distribution events will be held each Friday in the month of October. The next one is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai.
The county said that volunteers will be passing out some 150 boxes of fruits and vegetables to residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
Face masks are required, and the produce will be given out in a drive-thru style with the boxes being place in the vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area. No walk-ups will be permitted.
“We want to give a special mahalo to Molokai Community Liaison Stacy Crivello for helping to coordinate this series of food distributions, which will assist our Molokai families this entire month,” Mayor Victorino said.
“We also want to thank our Department of Parks and Recreation Molokai District Supervisor Darin Kimoto and the rest of his team for their hard work and service to our community.”
