FBI raids Hilo offices of Na Leo TV amidst ongoing investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hilo offices of Na Leo Television, the public access broadcast station on Hawaii Island, were raided by the FBI on Thursday, temporarily impacting business operations and forcing the postponement of a political forum that had been scheduled for Thursday evening.
FBI officials and a spokesperson for the television station both confirmed that a search warrant was executed at the Mohouli St. property, but neither party would comment on the circumstances surrounding the investigation.
An FBI spokesperson tells Hawaii News Now that another location on Oahu was also searched in connection with the investigation.
Witnesses at the scene saw a number of agents involved in the search. Some are believed to have exited the premises carrying what appeared to be folders and an assortment of documents.
Early Thursday afternoon, a representative for the television station issued a statement saying a political forum involving races featuring candidates from Puna had been postponed. The station was working with the Mainstreet Pahoa Association to reschedule the broadcast, it said.
Hawaii County Councilmember Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder, who represents several Puna-area neighborhoods, had been scheduled to appear in the forum.
“It does raise some concerns. I have some friends who work there,” said Kanealii-Kleinfelder. “I’m concerned about the staff. I’m concerned about what’s happening and it is a public service access channel for us so this is concerning for Hilo and for anyone else who’s involved.”
The raid was particularly concerning, he says, because it involves federal authorities.
“The FBI is usually not involved in Hilo very often,” Kanealii-Kleinfelder said. “For Hilo, this is big news.”
This story will be updated.
