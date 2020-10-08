Episode 29: Naturally Healthy with Dr. Stacie Han

By HNN Staff | October 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM HST - Updated October 8 at 2:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the American public and the rest of the world await the unveiling of a viable coronavirus vaccine, plenty of people keep coming back to the same question: What else can we do to keep ourselves healthy, in the middle of a global pandemic?

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Dr. Stacie Han, a licensed naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, shares a few of the natural ways you can stay healthy, including a run-down of which foods may help boost your immune system during these stressful times.

