Episode 29: Naturally Healthy with Dr. Stacie Han

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the American public and the rest of the world await the unveiling of a viable coronavirus vaccine, plenty of people keep coming back to the same question: What else can we do to keep ourselves healthy, in the middle of a global pandemic?
This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Dr. Stacie Han, a licensed naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, shares a few of the natural ways you can stay healthy, including a run-down of which foods may help boost your immune system during these stressful times.
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.