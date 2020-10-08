DOT halts opening of H-1 zipper lane due to Zipmobile issue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation decided Thursday morning not to open the H-1 zipper lane.
In a statement, the DOT said the Zipmobile experienced a software issue, prompting officials to halt the opening out of an abundance of caution.
“Given that the AM peak is lighter than normal, we do not anticipate significant impact at this time,” said Ed Sniffen, of the DOT. “However, if the zipper lane were to be stuck open, there could be significant impact to the PM traffic.”
The other machine is undergoing routine maintenance, Sniffen added.
