55-year-old bicyclist killed in crash along S. King Street

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash along S. King Street Wednesday morning.
Honolulu police say it happened around 8:45 a.m. when a Ford truck, being driven by a 41-year-old man, turned left onto S. King Street from Poha Lane.
That’s when the drive hit a bicyclist heading west on S. King in the designated bike line.
The 55-year-old bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition with possible head injuries.
Police say the man later died at the hospital.
Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision, HPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
