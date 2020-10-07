Testing reveals 4 new COVID cases at the University of the Nations Kona campus

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a faith-based college on Hawaii Island.
University officials at the University of the Nations Kona (UofN Kona) said four people were identified to be COVID-positive on Tuesday.
This news comes a day after the school reportedly halted in-person operations and put the entire student body into isolation.
The four new cases are in addition to the 22 students and eight staff members who previously tested positive.
Those who tested positive have already been in isolation for the last five days. Only minor symptoms are being reported in those infected.
The school is in the process of mass testing this week. On Tuesday, 492 tests were completed with more testing set to include off-campus personnel.
