State sees 110 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Oahu, pushing the official death toll from the virus in the islands to 163.
Meanwhile, there were 110 new COVID-19 infections reported.
Ninety of the new cases were on Oahu, where the Big Island saw 18 and there were two out-of-state.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 13,045. The state said 2,472 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,702 total cases
- 9,496 released from isolation
- 790 required hospitalization
- 135 deaths
- 852 total cases
- 656 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 396 total cases
- 363 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 36 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
