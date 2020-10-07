Persistent drought conditions on Oahu spur calls for water conservation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drought conditions on Oahu are prompting the Board of Water Supply to remind residents about the importance of conserving water.
Hawaii has seen a drier than normal summer and drought conditions are persisting.
“We need to reduce overall island demand to protect our groundwater resources from depleting,” said Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau, in a news release. “This is necessary to ensure that Oahu’s drinking water supply remains healthy and sustainable over the long term.”
Tips for using less water include:
- Water your lawn and garden before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
- Take shorter showers.
- And don’t let the faucet run.
For more water conservation tips, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.