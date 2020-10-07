2 more of Oahu’s Irish pubs close up shop for good amid pandemic woes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more Oahu bars are shutting down for good.
Bar owner Bill Comerford confirmed Tuesday that he’s closing two of his four Irish pubs on Oahu.
Irish Rose in Waikiki and Anna O’Brien’s in Moiliili will no longer welcome back customers ― even after Oahu reaches the tier 4 level of reopening.
Bars and nightclubs are set to be among the last businesses to reopen due to mayor’s fears over their high risk of spreading coronavirus.
Comerford blames the city’s lack of compensation for struggling businesses, and says he has limited funds to keep his two other bars open.
The two locations are among the latest businesses to shudder under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic as many small businesses face an uncertain future.
