Maui Invitational unveils their 2020 tournament bracket

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Invitational unveiled their 2020 Tournament bracket on Wednesday, setting the stage for their first tournament not taking place on the Valley Isle.
It was announced last month that the Maui Invitational would be moved from its namesake location to North Carolina, due to travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic.
The three-day tournament kicks off on November 30th, with the Texas Longhorns taking on Davidson and Indiana facing off with Providence in the opening games.
The bottom half of the bracket sees the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off with the UNLV Rebels and Stanford matching up with Alabama — host team Chaminade participates in the tournament every other year.
All 12 tournament games will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC — no announcement on whether fans will be allowed to attend in person.
If there is no in-person attendance, the entire tournament will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU — TV listings to be announced on a later date.
“We could not be more thrilled with the field for the 2020 Maui Invitational and feel it could develop into one of our best fields in the history of the Tournament,” Tournament Chairman David Odom said in a statement. “While we’re faced with a unique year in college sports, we’re grateful for the teams and their loyalty to the Tournament. These incredible programs continue to make it possible to host the premier early-season event that sets the tone for the college basketball season year-over-year.”
The 2020 Maui Invitational wraps up on December 2nd with the championship game, followed by the consolation matches.
Since the start of the Maui Invitational, 128 teams who have been in the tournament have made it to March Madness, with 49 teams reaching the Sweet 16 — in each of the last nine seasons, at least one team has gone on to reach the Elite Eight or higher.
