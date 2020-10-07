Maui Invitational unveils their 2020 tournament bracket

“We could not be more thrilled with the field for the 2020 Maui Invitational and feel it could develop into one of our best fields in the history of the Tournament,” Tournament Chairman David Odom said in a statement. “While we’re faced with a unique year in college sports, we’re grateful for the teams and their loyalty to the Tournament. These incredible programs continue to make it possible to host the premier early-season event that sets the tone for the college basketball season year-over-year.”