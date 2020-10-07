LIVE: Governor, state officials to discuss Oct. 15 launch of traveler testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will join other state officials on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s planned Oct. 15 launch of the pre-travel testing program.
The program will allow trans-Pacific travelers to forgo a mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before departure for Hawaii.
Neighbor Island mayors have expressed concern about the program, and the Big Island has said it will opt out. The Neighbor Islands say they want a second test for travelers.
At the news conference, officials are also set to discuss the future of the inter-island quarantine.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.