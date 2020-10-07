$332K project to rebuild the Maunalua Bay loading dock begins

EAST OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Workers will be installing a new loading dock at Maunalua Bay.
The work got underway Tuesday after the DLNR condemned the ramp early last year, and had to install temporary floating docks for boaters.
The ramp has sat in disrepair ever since. The state says one lane of the two-lane ramp will remain open during the work, but a full closure may be needed at some point.
The DLNR says the project will cost about $332,000, and work is expected to wrap up by Dec. 15.
[Read a previous report: Aging loading dock at Maunalua Bay finally collapses]
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.