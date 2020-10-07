HNN to host panel discussion Wednesday on small businesses and the coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s already been well established just how deadly and dangerous the coronavirus is. But on Wednesday night, Hawaii News Now turns its focus from the healthcare crisis to the economic impact.
Tonight at 9 p.m. on KHNL, Hawaii News Now presents ‘Coronavirus Pandemic: Businesses on the Brink,’ a town hall discussion with businesses who are struggling to stay open during these trying times.
The pandemic has shattered parts of Hawaii’s economy, and experts believe it will be years before tourism gets back to pre-pandemic levels.
With new restrictions in place, especially on Oahu, some businesses are not allowed to reopen fully ― while others can’t open at all. And more than 163,000 American businesses have shut their doors for good since the pandemic started, according to a recent study.
Hawaii has been hit especially hard, with some of the highest rates of COVID-related closures in the entire country, especially because of the state’s dependence on tourism.
Participating in Wednesday’s panel on small businesses:
- Samantha Moore, the owner of the Smith & Kings bar and restaurant in Chinatown.
- Michael Skedeleski, the director of operations for Eggs n Things restaurants.
- Aaron Forsgren, the owner of Tanoa Hawaii clothing.
- Todd Tanaka, the owner of the H-K Jiu-Jitsu gym.
- Tina Yamaki, the president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii.
We'll also stream the panel discussion live on the Hawaii News Now Facebook page starting tonight at 9 p.m.
