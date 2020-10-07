Hawaii’s members of congress call for basic COVID safeguards in the senate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With three U.S. Senators testing positive for COVID-19, Hawaii’s members of congress are pushing for basic protocols and safeguards.
Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono say there are currently no COVID rules in place in the U.S. Senate to keep themselves and their staff safe.
“We are also potential super spreaders because 100 of us you know almost every weekend go home and come back to Washington DC,” Schatz.
“There’s no protocols put in place to protect not just the senators on that judiciary committee but our staff and all the people who are working in the capitol,” said Hirono.
Schatz said the capitol alone has between 100 to 150 confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19, most of them among congressional staff members.
“The seat of government itself is now becoming a hotspot and it’s not because it was inevitable, it’s not because we lacked resources,” said Schatz. “It’s because the basic scientifically sound action of putting on a mask and keeping it on has been turned into a partisan wedge and that is ashamed.”
The three senators who recently tested positive is Republican.
“I think some of the United States Senators on the Republican side have been absolutely reckless with their own staff and with their colleagues in terms of COVID-19 it’s a terrible example to set," said Schatz.
At the White House, President Trump tweeted that he is quote “feeling great” after testing positive, but the CDC says he could be a spreader for up to another week, which is raising questions about the safety of the next presidential debate.
“I’m looking forward to being able to debate him,” said former U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden. “I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate.”
“We should not fight about whether or not we’re willing to protect our others, we should all be willing to protect others,” said Schatz.
At Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, there will be plexiglass separating the candidates.
