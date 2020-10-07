Hawaii’s congressional delegation disappointed over stalled stimulus talks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With President Trump potentially putting off COVID relief negotiations until after the election, Hawaii’s members of congress say it will only lead to more people suffering.
“This is more than pathetic, it just showed how clueless he is and how little he can empathize with people that are suffering in our country,” said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono.
“I don’t know maybe he thinks this is a negotiating tactic, walking away from the table,” said Congressman Ed Case. “Tell that to the millions and hundreds of millions of Americans that need the federal government now.”
Case said as of Tuesday morning, there was promising progress toward an aid package of about $2 trillion.
It included a second round of stimulus checks of up to $1,200 for qualified Americans and a continuation of the unemployment enhancement along with aid to state and city governments.
President Trump tweeted Nancy Pelosi asked for too much and stated, “as usual she is not negotiating in good faith.” He ordered his administration to stop negotiating.
“This is devastating news frankly in terms of our ability to weather the next two or three months,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz. “I can’t sugar coat it, Donald Trump has pulled out of the negotiations and you can’t have a deal without the president.”
Instead, Trump asked Senator Mitch McConnell to focus on his U.S. Supreme Court Nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, which Senator Mazie Hirono said is unnecessary.
“This nomination was going to go through if you just look at the numbers, Lindsay Graham has enough people,” said Hirono.
“I can’t get into his head, but I think he is politically self-destructive I think his behavior is erratic,” said Schatz. “If he were not the president, we would be having more frank discussions about his state of mind.”
Hours after saying his administration was abandoning talks to approve a second stimulus bill, President Trump tweeted that he would approve a “stand alone” bill that paid $1200 to every American.
