Isolated within a Hilo care home, a Hawaiian music artist’s grandma battles COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian music star Kalani Pe’a says his grandmother has tested positive for coronavirus.
“My grandmother, my mama, has COVID-19,” said Pe’a.
The two-time Grammy award winner says his 89-year-old grandma, who has Alzheimer’s, is a resident at Life Care Center of Hilo – where a cluster of coronavirus cases continue to grow.
There are currently 31 active cases at the facility and two residents there died over the weekend.
In addition to the 31 resident cases, seven employees have also tested positive for the virus. The facility says four of those employees have recovered.
“She is 90 years old in November and she has no one with her to comfort and love her,” Pe’a said.
The skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility on the Big Island is not accepting any visitors.
Pe’a knows many other families are facing the same dilemma with their loved ones and he’s hoping his music will bring peace during these unprecedented times.
“For all those people who are effected by COVID and those who passed away, I send my blessings and condolences to all the families,” he said.
Pe’a says his grandmother, Lu Kahunani Cristobal, who he affectionately calls “Mama Lu” has a 104 fever.
The oldest of 31 grandchildren, Pe’a is worried about her well-being and is using his greatest passion to help pull him through.
“It’s been really hard. I’m just writing music to stay afloat.”
While he and his family pray for the best for his “Mama Lu” from afar, he hopes to use his talents to bring comfort to those suffering around the world.
“I just have to create music and continue creating music that is healing for me and for the world,” he said.
