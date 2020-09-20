Forecast: Steady trades winds and pumping swells! Hoping for some more rain this weekend...

Let’s talk surf! What is left of this recent northwesterly swell will be leveling out today. North-facing shore surf will be falling through the reminder of the week. Eastern-facing shores will still feel the swell and associated surf generated by the fetch created from what was once Hurricane Marie in the East Pacific. Local eastern buoys are still measuring spectral data in that 12-14 second period range. This should maintain healthy average 4 to 6 foot surf along east-facing shores through tomorrow. Southern swell is still producing 5 to 7 foot surf. Surf along southern-facing shores will be on a slow decline beginning tomorrow as any foreseeable longer period swell from Southern Hemisphere gale energy gets steered too far east.