Forecast: Steady trades winds and pumping swells! Hoping for some more rain this weekend...

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! Light winds with a convective weather pattern will continue tonight and Thursday. An upper low will approach Thursday night, inducing a surface trough just west of the state that will shift winds out of the east southeast. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will continue for most areas, and could induce some heavier showers across Kauai Friday and Saturday afternoons. Remnant clouds and showers from former tropical cyclone Marie will move through Sunday through Monday night as more typical trades move back in.
Let’s talk surf! What is left of this recent northwesterly swell will be leveling out today. North-facing shore surf will be falling through the reminder of the week. Eastern-facing shores will still feel the swell and associated surf generated by the fetch created from what was once Hurricane Marie in the East Pacific. Local eastern buoys are still measuring spectral data in that 12-14 second period range. This should maintain healthy average 4 to 6 foot surf along east-facing shores through tomorrow. Southern swell is still producing 5 to 7 foot surf. Surf along southern-facing shores will be on a slow decline beginning tomorrow as any foreseeable longer period swell from Southern Hemisphere gale energy gets steered too far east.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.