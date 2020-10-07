Forecast: Light to moderate trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade winds through rest of the work week as ridging persists to our north.
Showers will favor windward and mountain areas with only light rainfall amounts expected. Showers may increase late Saturday into early next week as pockets of moisture move through the state.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain just below advisory levels as a late season south-southwest swell moves through the islands.
Surf will slowly decline through Thursday.
A series of small north and northwest swells will keep surf at below average levels along north-facing shores through the week and into the weekend.
East-facing shores will see some swell energy from Post-Tropical Cyclone Marie over the next few days.
