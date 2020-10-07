Environmental group works to restore Maunalua Bay as water quality drops

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent study is shedding light on water quality at Maunalua Bay and helping a local environmental group take action to improve it. This historic water quality study was completed in August of 2019 and is the largest single water quality measuring effort in Hawaii’s history.
As the results are assessed and evaluated, the nonprofit Malama Maunalua is working to convey how important it is to keep the water at the bay clean.
“Just as another popular Oahu bay, Hanauma Bay, has seen remarkable improvement in water quality due to being closed from the public since March, Maunalua Bay’s water quality is of a different concern because of the miles of urban area that is built right up along the shoreline of the Bay," said Doug Harper, Malama Maunalua executive director.
"The Hawaii’s Department of Health and the EPA requested the 2019 water quality study to measure everything from salinity and temperature to herbicides, pharmaceuticals, and bacteria associated with human and animal waste.”
The Hawaii Department of Health declared Maunalua Bay an impaired water body, meaning that pollution levels exceeded state limits.
“There are over 5,000 storm drains in the Maunalua Bay region alone, which contributes to an overwhelming runoff problem," added Harper. "Water quality at the bay is extremely important because this body of water is an integral part of this region’s ecosystem, and to people’s livelihoods.”
Although Malama Maunalua played a role in the 2019 water study, the work they do every day is actively helping to restore the ecological health of Maunalua Bay.
Since 2005, the organization has removed over 3.5 million pounds of algae and has engaged over 10,000 volunteers. They are part of the Cherish, Protect, Restore Campaign that shares simple actions people can do at home to help improve the bay’s water quality, as runoff from homes is a major contributor to the pollution found in the bay.
As the steward of over 28 acres of land and water, Malama Maunalua hopes the results of the water quality study will help to shed more light on the need to reverse the damaging environmental effects to the bay.
For volunteer opportunities or ways to get your school involved in Malama Maunalua’s mission, folks are asked to email volunteer@malamamaunalua.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.