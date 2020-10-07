Entry fees to state parks will go up for visitors, commercial operators

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entry fees to state parks will go up starting Friday for commercial operators and visitors.
The Land Board approved the higher fees last week. Visitors will now pay $10 per vehicle and $5 for walk-ins at eight parks in the state. That’s up from $5 per vehicles and $1 for walk-ins.
Meanwhile, commercial operations will pay fees ranging from $15 to $90.
Residents don’t pay entry fees at state parks. The only destination that did charge visitors a fee ― Diamond Head State Monument ― will now also be free for residents.
(The monument remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Camping and lodging fees are also going up.
Residents will now pay $20 per night for tent campsites; visitors will pay $30 a night.
Camping fees on Kalalau Trail will go up to $25 a night for residents and $35 for visitors.
