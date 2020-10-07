Dr. Anthony Fauci to join Lt. Gov. Josh Green for live talk story session Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, will participate in a live talk story session Wednesday morning with Hawaii’s lieutenant governor, Dr. Josh Green.
The conversation will be broadcast live on KGMB, KHNL and on Hawaii News Now’s streaming platforms, beginning at around 7 a.m. HST.
Wednesday’s talk story session with Dr. Fauci ― considered by many to be the most trustworthy voice among those on the White House Coronavirus Task Force ― was initially scheduled for August, but had to be postponed after he underwent throat surgery.
Lt. Gov. Green is expected to ask Dr. Fauci localized questions about Hawaii’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including aspects related to traveling in and out of the state.
The conversation will also be streamed live on Lt. Gov. Green’s Facebook page.
