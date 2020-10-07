COVID outbreak at a Maui care home jumps by 7 cases, bringing total to 67

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are tracking another growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a care home in Kahului.
Roselani Place in Kahului said seven more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility now has had a total of 67 cases among staff and residents; 31 cases among staff, and 36 among residents.
Of the cases, 19 are currently considered active, all of which are residents. They remain in isolation.
The independent living facility has been directed to change the resident isolation period from two weeks to three weeks.
Testing will continue every four days. Like many other care home facilities, visits have been restricted.
This story may be updated.
