Campbell’s Manuma, Kaimuki’s Moananu make official roster for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has named two more local players to their official 2021 Polynesian Bowl roster — inviting a pair of two-way athletes from the OIA.
Campbell’s Peter Manuma spent time on both sides of the ball for the Sabers, notching 14 receptions for 88 yards in 2019, but Manuma made a statement on defense.
Manuma recorded 21 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception for the Campbell Sabers defense — earning first team All-OIA Open Division honors.
Manuma was the first player to commit to the University of Hawaii’s 2021 class.
Koby Moananu was a two-way threat for the Kaimuki Bulldogs, playing both wide receiver and defensive back in 2019.
On offense, Moananu recorded 65 receptions for over a thousand yards with 21 touchdowns. Switching to the defensive side of the ball, Moananu notched 27 tackles and eight interceptions — making first team All-OIA Division II for both offense and defense.
With all fall sports in Hawaii postponed until 2021, these players are getting invited based on their 2019 performances.
Polynesian Bowl officials intend to proceed with the game as scheduled, working with Hawaii state officials on guidelines and protocols.
The 2021 Polynesian Bowl is set to kickoff on Saturday, January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.