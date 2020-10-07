In annual radiothon, KTUH looks to listeners for key support

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - During this year’s KTUH radiothon, the University of Hawaii is asking for public support to keep their long-running radio station alive.
KTUH’s goal is to raise $34,000 for much needed equipment and renovations, including a new 1,000-watt backup transmitter and receive antenna.
The college radio station has been running for over 50 years.
“We love our listeners and we’re so happy they can come out to support us every year to help KTUH grow and thrive,” said Bjarne Bartlett, KTUH General Manager.
“We are listener supported, and they really are the people who keep this place open and able to serve the island.”
Listeners who contribute donations will receive a traditional radiothon t-shirt from KTUH in addition to premium options such as a clock, a tote bag, custom KTUH socks, and a coffee mug.
KTUH’s annual radiothon runs until Sunday, Oct. 11.
To make a donation, call (808)-956-5288 or click here for more information.
KTUH broadcasts on the signal 90.1 FM.
