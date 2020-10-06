The 'Bows offense hopes to execute at a high level under new offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In their second week of training camp, the Rainbow Warrior offense looks to pick up where last year’s squad left off while adding some new variations to the 'Bows run and shoot attack.
New offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne, understands that the team only has three weeks before their season opener against Fresno State, so the former NFL quarterback is making sure his offense is not getting ahead of themselves.
“It’s just all about execution, whatever you feel like you can execute at a high level is what we’re going to do.” Kinne told reporters after Tuesday’s practice.
“They have a lot of reps and a lot of great concepts that they’ve ran in the past, so when it comes to that, we’re going to do some of those things and add in some new wrinkles, it’s whatever they can execute.”
Kinne, is no stranger to seeing the UH offense, after witnessing it firsthand during the 2010 Hawaii Bowl — watching the likes of Bryant Moniz and Greg Salas operate, while Kinne was the quarterback for the opposing Tulsa University.
Not only is this Kinne’s first stint as UH’s play caller, this is also his first coordinator position, but Kinne says with players like former Saint Louis Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, the transition is much easier.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but he’s an elite quarterback, He’s got to be the point guard of the offense, just spray the ball out there and pepper them with completions, that’s what I tell him everyday, get the ball out of your hands.” Coach said.
“He’s really the whole package, he’s everything you want in a quarterback and i’m very blessed, with my first offensive coordinator job, to have someone like Chevan.”
Despite Kinne’s first season as an offensive coordinator has gotten off to a delayed start, Kinne has adapted to coaching during a pandemic and knows the pressure of working with Head Coach Todd Graham.
“Overall, it’s everything that I’ve wanted and signed up for, it’s been a lot of fun.” Kinne said.
“Coach Graham puts a lot of pressure on his assistant coaches and obviously I played quarterback for him, he puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback as well, so I knew that going into it. Playing the position at the highest level and then coaching with the Eagles, I feel like I’m very well prepared and you just go out there and work your butt off everyday.”
Kinne and the 'Bows will soon shift their focus to Fresno State, as they prepare for their October 24th road game against the Bulldogs.
