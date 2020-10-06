State reports 83 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional fatalities

Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | October 6, 2020 at 12:04 PM HST - Updated October 6 at 12:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Oahu, bringing the statewide death toll for the virus to 160.

Meanwhile, there were 83 new cases reported.

Of those, 67 were on Oahu, 14 were on the Big Island and two were on Maui.

There have been 12,937 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. The state said about 2,400 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 11,613 total cases
  • 9,458 released from isolation
  • 786 required hospitalization
  • 132 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 834 total cases
  • 648 released from isolation
  • 44 required hospitalization
  • 15 deaths

Maui County

  • 397 total cases
  • 362 released from isolation
  • 56 required hospitalization
  • 12 deaths

Kauai

  • 59 total cases
  • 58 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 34 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

