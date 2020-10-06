With usage fees down to a trickle, state parks struggle with upkeep

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State parks officials are warning of disruptions in public services due to the pandemic, which have dramatically decreased park usage fees.
State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell says he understands that community volunteers are frustrated by a decline in park cleanups, but adds the realities of the pandemic are hitting hard.
He said the state parks division is losing about $500,000 per month in operating revenues due to COVID-19. Few tourists means less money coming in from parking, entry and camping fees.
World-famous Diamond Head State Monument has been shut down since March and that brought in more than $1.1 million a year in fees.
“We would generate perhaps $4 million sometimes $5 million a year annually in revenue and our special fund just from the visitor industry. That money has dried up almost completely,” said Cottrell.
State parks officials warn the severe budget shortfall means more disruptions and less maintenance as facilities deteriorate.
“It’s going to be more and more a disruption of service to the public as we have to close down park features either totally or partially while we try to catch up with the income part,” said Cottrell.
That’s not good news for people who cherish the Na Pali Coast and other public areas.
Two months of volunteer work by the community to GPS-mark illegal campsites in Kalalau Valley on Kauai’s Na Pali Coast ended Thursday with a removal effort by a state chopper to airlift the junk out.
Five volunteers had permits to go in, but 11 others got citations by state conservation officers for entering a closed area.
“Deep in our hearts we all had good intentions of going there,” said Kauai volunteer Nakaiʻelua Villatora. And despite rocky relations, both sides hope to protect the aina amidst the pandemic.
The state says it costs about $4,000 to fly a chopper to Kalalau and it’s not clear exactly when it can fly back. “I have to really scrutinize how frequently we use helicopters in Kalalau,” said Cottrell.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.