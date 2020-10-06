Some Molokai customers asked to cut water usage by up to 50%

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is asking Hoolehua Water System customers on Molokai to minimize their water use by 25%-50% throughout October.
Large quantities of water use and drought conditions impacted the water system storage tanks and are currently below expected levels.
Customers reducing water usage will allow the tanks to return to normal levels.
The DDHL provided the following tips:
- Repair faucet leaks and water links
- Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth
- Shorten shower time
- Install aerators and low-flow showerheads
- Reduce or eliminate watering of lawns or filling up “kiddie pools”
For more information, call (808)620-9500
