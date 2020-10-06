Some Hawaii Republicans feel Trump’s bout with COVID adds campaign momentum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many are wondering how President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis will impact the upcoming election.
With the general election is less than a month away, some say it will hurt his campaign while others say it is helping it.
“After going through it now, people can see that he had ‘skin in the game’ so to speak,” said Rep. Bob McDermott.
The Republican representative from Ewa Beach says the President’s infection has spurred momentum among his supporters.
“These spontaneous Trump rallies that are popping up. Out in Ewa Beach, we had over 150 cars last Saturday. I’ve never seen that ever and they’re spontaneous. So, he will so better here than he did last time,” McDermott said.
Thirty-percent of Hawaii voters voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore doesn’t believe there will be much difference this year.
“You can’t confuse the intensity of the support of a relatively small number of people to a broad support you would need to win a presidential election,” said Moore.
The list of top Washington officials and lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow.
Democratic U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, who has stage-four cancer, says she has tested negative for the virus so far.
Hirono raised concerns about increased infections, especially with a critical Supreme Court nomination hearing scheduled next week.
“They are risking exposing us to the virus,” Hirono said. “I think it’s unconscionable. But they are hell-bent on doing this why because they fear they are going to lose this election.”
While support from both political parties gain traction throughout the nation, views about how the President’s health will impact the upcoming election remain split.
“To watch the folks on TV to debase and take it down to just a political level, how it’s going to affect Biden or Trump and the commentators, they’re sometimes ruthless and heartless, this is a real person with a 16-year-old son and we forget that sometimes,” said McDermott.
“We’re experiencing such intense political polarization that it’s almost impossible to change people’s minds about this election at this point even with something as dramatic as the President of the United States getting this disease,” Moore said.
The President’s doctor said the first seven to 10 days are the most critical in determining the extent of the illness.
The President announced early Friday, October 2nd (Eastern Time) that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The general election is on November 3rd.
