Some athletes call on the city to change the rules on indoor sports

“It has been a challenging process to decide how and when to reopen safely and the City has aimed for balance based on science and data. All businesses want to reopen as soon as possible, and the City would like to allow all businesses, no matter the public health risks, to reopen so that we can “go back to normal.” We all know, however, that a “new normal” requires a gradual reopening. Otherwise, all of us will be faced with increasing numbers of positive cases and a “surge” that will require further restrictions. Honolulu’s COVID-19 Recovery Framework is designed to allow “low risk” businesses and operations to reopen in Tier 1 based on public health concerns. This means some businesses will have to wait until we see that the spread of the virus is controlled and manageable. We will never be able to return to a healthy economy until we control the spread of the disease.”