Second family files suit against Avalon Health Care for deadly COVID outbreak
Yukio Okustu State Veterans Home (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM HST - Updated October 5 at 6:59 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second family has filed a lawsuit against the outgoing operators of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.

Lawyers for the family of William Zerfuss say he was one of the first residents at the nursing facility to die from coronavirus complications.

Family of William J. Zerfuss filed suit over the deadly outbreak. (Source: Attorneys for the family)
Family of William J. Zerfuss filed suit over the deadly outbreak. (Source: Attorneys for the family)

His family says the Korean War veteran had been a resident at the home since April.

Their lawsuit accuses the facility’s ousted operator, Avalon Health Care, of medical malpractice and negligence.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Avalon Health Care for a response.

A wrongful death lawsuit was previously filed on Sept. 30 by the family of Chris Drayer. He was the third veteran to die at the care home.

This story will be updated.

