Second family files suit against Avalon Health Care for deadly COVID outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A second family has filed a lawsuit against the outgoing operators of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo.
Lawyers for the family of William Zerfuss say he was one of the first residents at the nursing facility to die from coronavirus complications.
His family says the Korean War veteran had been a resident at the home since April.
Their lawsuit accuses the facility’s ousted operator, Avalon Health Care, of medical malpractice and negligence.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to Avalon Health Care for a response.
A wrongful death lawsuit was previously filed on Sept. 30 by the family of Chris Drayer. He was the third veteran to die at the care home.
[Read a previous report: Family seeks answers on a father’s final days battling COVID-19 at veterans home]
