Report: Hawaii Island won’t participate in state’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mainland visitors arriving on Hawaii Island will not be able to participate in the state’s pre-travel testing program when it launches on October 15 and will have to continue to quarantine for 14 days, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The newspaper reports that Mayor Harry Kim says the program, which would have allowed travelers to avoid quarantine by producing a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, was a risk he was not willing to take.
Gov. David Ige reportedly gave each county a chance to opt out of the state’s travel plans on Monday. Hawaii County is believed to have been the only one to do so.
In recent weeks, the mayors of Maui County and Kauai had urged the state to implement a second test, taken upon arrival in Hawaii, as part of the process.
But Gov. Ige denied those requests on Monday, aiming to launch the testing program as scheduled.
Hawaii Island has seen a spike in cases over the course of the last month, including two outbreaks at separate care homes. There are currently more active cases on the Big Island than there are on Maui and Kauai combined.
