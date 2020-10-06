Light trade winds will be with us thru this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas each day. The best chance for showers will be through the overnight and early morning hours as some limited moisture moves through. A few leeward and interior showers may occor through the afternoon hours each day where localized sea breezes develop. Remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Marie may bring a slight increase in rainfall by Sunday going into Monday.
Surf along north facing shores will remain small with a little bump expected towards midweek. East facing shores should begin to see swells from Tropical Cyclone Marie starting Tuesday with moderate surf holding for a few days. We should see the new south- southwest swell continue to fill in on Tuesday. Surf along south facing shores may approach advisory levels late Tuesday into Wednesday, then decrease through the rest of the week.
