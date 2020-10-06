Light trade winds will be with us thru this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas each day. The best chance for showers will be through the overnight and early morning hours as some limited moisture moves through. A few leeward and interior showers may occor through the afternoon hours each day where localized sea breezes develop. Remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Marie may bring a slight increase in rainfall by Sunday going into Monday.