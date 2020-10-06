As Hawaii prepares to welcome visitors back, input sought on tourism management plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is seeking input for new plans aimed at crafting the future of tourism management in the islands.
A destination management action plan is being developed for each county.
The plans are designed to give each county a guide for tourism and its impact on local services, natural and cultural resources and residents' quality of life. It will allow each county to rebuild, redefine and reset its tourism direction over a three-year period through a collaborative process, HTA said.
Committees for Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Lanai began meeting in September.
Big Island’s meeting will happen in October and Oahu’s will convene next year. The committee’s ideas will be shared with the public during a series of interactive meetings on Zoom from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dates and details to register are found below:
- Oct. 21: Kauai Community Meeting
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/KauaiDMAPCommMtg1
RSVP Deadline: Oct. 20
- Oct. 22: Second Kauai Community Meeting
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/KauaiDMAPCommMtg2
RSVP Deadline: Oct. 20
- Oct. 27: Lanai Community Meeting
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/LanaiDMAPCommMtg
RSVP Deadline: Oct. 26
- Oct. 28: Maui Community Meeting
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/MauiDMAPCommMtg
RSVP Deadline: Oct. 26
- Oct. 29: Molokai Community Meeting
Registration Link: http://bit.ly/MolokaiDMAPCommMtg
RSVP Deadline: Oct. 26
- Nov. 17: Hawaii Island Community Meeting
More information will be made available here.
The public can also review the proposed actions and provide feedback here.
Proposed actions will be available on the website the week of October 15 for Kauai, and the week of October 19 for Maui Nui. To learn more about HTA’s Community-Based Tourism program, click here.
