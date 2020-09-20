Forecast: Nice October weather with steady trades winds! Hoping for some more rain this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good evening! Light to moderate trade winds will prevail through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas each day. The best chance for showers will be through the overnight and early morning hours as pockets of moisture move through. A few leeward showers can’t be ruled out through the afternoon hours each day where localized sea breezes develop. A slight increase in rainfall chances will be possible by the end of the upcoming weekend as remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Marie approaches and moves into the area.
Let’s talk surf! Surf along north facing shores will remain small with a little bump expected towards midweek. East facing shores should begin to see swells from Tropical Cyclone Marie starting Tuesday with moderate surf holding for a few days. Surf along south-facing shores are starting to see long- period forerunners this afternoon and we should see the new south- southwest swell continue to fill in on Tuesday. Surf along south facing shores may approach advisory levels late Tuesday into Wednesday, then decrease through the rest of the week.
Wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Be safe, island ohana.
