Drive-thru food distributions continue in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two organizations are continuing their work to ensure families in Windward Oahu have access to food during the pandemic.
The Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (H3RC) partnered up with the Hawaii Foodbank once again for another drive-thru food distribution.
Cars lined up well ahead of time for Monday’s Food Drop Drive-Thru. Bags were packed with fresh fruits and veggies. It their way of ensuring families have access to produce and food as the economic downturn continues.
“I think everyone’s here for love. It’s a lot of work as you can see. It’s a lot of heavy strenuous work, but we’re out here for a good five or six hours bagging groceries, but it makes everyone feel great to be able to help people," H3RC’s Events Manager Andrew Ogata said.
Their two food drops in September were some of the largest, organizers said. They gave out almost 34,000 pounds of food, which fed more than 450 local families.
The next food drop is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, click here.
