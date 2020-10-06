DOH recommends no trick-or-treating this year. If you do go, here’s what to know.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health has issued new guidance on safe Halloween celebrations in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their suggestions are in alignment with the recommendations from the CDC urging people to avoid going door-to-door.
They suggest instead at-home Halloween-themed activities with people from the same household.
Local health officials say health and safety should be a priority this year.
“It’s more important than ever to put safety first,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said.
“Gatherings on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day led to spikes in positive cases in Hawaii. This Halloween, be extra mindful as you navigate how to safely celebrate in order to keep the spread of coronavirus as low as possible during this holiday.”
For families who do opt to go door-to-door in costumes, health officials warn traditional costume masks may not be a sufficient form of protection.
“Carefully plan your costume. Because Halloween masks have nose and mouth holes, they will not protect you or others from COVID-19,” Dr. Char added.
“Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask or vice versa as it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth face mask.”
The DOH says safe alternatives include having a Halloween movie night, virtual costume contests and pumpkin carving events withing your own family.
