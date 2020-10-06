$20,000 digital sign at East Oahu park is vandalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large $20,000 digital sign at the Makapuu Lighthouse trail in the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline park was damaged last weekend, state officials said.
The state Division of State Parks was notified Monday morning of the vandalism and said that both taillights on the mobile sign were smashed, the tires were slashed and solar panels were damaged.
The sign’s control panel box was also bent as the vandal attempted to open it, officials said.
The sign displayed the parking lot closing times for anyone going to the trail.
State officials speculated that someone who parked at the trail and got locked in damaged the sign.
Anyone who witnesses vandalism or destruction in Hawaii State Parks is urged to call 911 or the DLNR Hotline at 643-DLNR or report using the DLNRTip app.
