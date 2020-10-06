Astronomer who utilized Hawaii Island’s Keck Observatory wins Nobel Prize

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An astronomer with Hawaii ties is now a Nobel Prize winner in physics.
Andrea Ghez got the call early Tuesday morning that she was one of the winners of the prestigious award.
Ghez is one of three scientists awarded for unraveling some of the deep mysteries of black holes.
She started using the Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea for research some 25 years ago.
Her work eventually led to evidence of a supermassive black hole — 4 million times the mass of the sun — at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
The discovery helped further highlight evidence of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.
“I was just thrilled and a bit speechless and tongue tied, you know, when you’re just so surprised. It’s a pretty amazing moment,” Ghez said. “And so I’m just delighted to become another role model to encourage the next generation of women to pursue their passion in science."
She’s just the fourth woman ever to receive the away.
“When she started this work 25 years ago, she was just a junior faculty member at UCLA using Keck. She couldn’t even get time on the Keck Observatory. She had to beg a colleague to give her some time cause it was regarded as such a crazy idea. And then here we are 25 years later. She’s got the Nobel Prize for this incredible result,” Hilton Lewis, Director of the Keck Observatory, said.
Ghez is a professer at UCLA, but is often in Hawaii. She’s done several lectures in the islands about her research.
She’ll now receive a Nobel diploma and medal, and share the prize money of more than $1.1 million.
