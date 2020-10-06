8 additional residents at Hilo nursing facility test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight additional residents at the Life Care Center of Hilo have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases at the facility to 31.
Two residents died over the weekend.
Meanwhile, at least seven employees at the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility have tested positive for the virus. No additional positives among employees were reported Tuesday.
Life Care Center said 24 residents with COVID-19 remain at the facility, while four are receiving treatment at Hilo Medical Center and one is receiving care at another facility.
Testing continues at Life Care Center along with other precautions.
