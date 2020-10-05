Suspect sought in Kalihi shooting that left man seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a shooting in Kalihi on Monday morning that left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.
A suspect is still being sought.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. on Auld Lane, when the man suffered apparent gunshots to his right arm and left leg.
Paramedics administered treatment and transported him to a hospital.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
This story will be updated.
