State reports just 52 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting just 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one additional fatality on Oahu.
The fatality pushes the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 157.
Of the 52 infections, 41 were on Oahu, 10 were on the Big Island and one was on Maui. The new cases are out of 916 tests conducted, a positivity rate of 5.7%.
Meanwhile, there have been 12,854 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. The state said nearly 2,400 cases remain “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 11,546 total cases
- 9,412 released from isolation
- 786 required hospitalization
- 129 deaths
- 820 total cases
- 639 released from isolation
- 44 required hospitalization
- 15 deaths
- 395 total cases
- 362 released from isolation
- 56 required hospitalization
- 12 deaths
- 59 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
