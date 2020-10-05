1 resident displaced after a fire overnight on Kauai’s east side

Kauai Fire Department truck (File Image) (Source: Kauai Fire Department (Facebook))
By HNN Staff | October 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM HST - Updated October 5 at 3:45 PM

KAPAA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was left without a home after a fire early Monday morning.

Kauai fire officials say the fire broke out at a home on Wailua Road just before 1 a.m.

Multiple crews from various stations responded to find smoke coming out of the single-story home.

The resident was able to escape uninjured. Firefighters were able to determine the fire started in the kitchen.

Damage was estimated at $75,000. Fire fighters had cleared the scene by 2:20 a.m. Volunteers with the American Red Cross aided the displaced resident.

No injuries were reported. An exact cause is under investigation.

